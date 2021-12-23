New Delhi | Jagran Auto Desk: The C5 Aircross is a unique vehicle. With various eye-catching details throughout, the design is distinctly French. These peculiar features distinguish it from other vehicles on the road. As a result, whether on the road or in your driveway, the C5 Aircross will stand out.

The Aircross sports a distinctive front end with a split front grille and headlight modules. The LED DRLs are housed in the upper part, which is flanked by chrome borders that extend the length of the bonnet. The LED headlamps, front parking sensors, side vents, microscopic fog lamps, and rectangular cut-outs that can be found distributed throughout the interior are all housed in the lower part.

The C5 Aircross has roof rails, a floating roof, and a C-shaped chrome outline for the windows, all of which add to the car's overall beauty. Wheel arches surround the 18-inch swirl-shaped alloy wheels, which are enclosed by thick plastic covering that runs fore and aft the lower half.

At the rear, the rectangular-shaped four-box LED tail lamps are elevated. A roof-mounted spoiler, side vents, parking sensors, and plastic cladding at the bottom with non-functional chrome exhaust tailpipes are among the other highlights.

The eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system takes centre stage, flanked on both sides by air conditioning vents. It supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and it also serves as the display for the reverse parking camera.

The 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster has a clean design and three graphic styles to choose from: Personal, Dual, and Minimum. With gloss black accents, the leather-wrapped steering wheel has built-in controls and looks luxurious.

The second-row of the Aircross's cabin is the showpiece, with three independently adjustable seats that can be reclined or folded down to a flat floor for extra luggage storage. Citroen also claims that all of the seats give lounge-like comfort, thanks to a combination of high density and textured foam.

The 2.0-litre diesel engine in the C5 Aircross produces 175bhp and 400Nm of torque and is paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters that sends power to the front wheels. It also has four different grip settings, including conventional, snow, all-terrain, and sand.

The C5 Aircross comes with a good number of active and passive safety features. Blind spot monitoring, hill start and hill descent aid, six airbags, an electric parking brake, cornering fog lights, and park assist with automated steering for parallel or bay parking are all included.

