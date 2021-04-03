The rising oil prices across the globe have also pushed the use of other fuel energies, mainly CNG and electric technology, to a large extent.

New Delhi | Jagran Auto Desk: The future of the automobile industry is heading towards a shift from the use of conventional fuels -- petrol and diesel -- to more sustainable and affordable fuel energies that can run your vehicle at a low cost and can also lessen the harm to the planet. Governments of many countries are also working to expand the reach to other fuel options, including hydrogen, solar energy, electric-powered vehicles. The rising oil prices across the globe have also pushed the use of other fuel energies, mainly electric technology, to a large extent.

In India, while electric cars have entered the market in recent years, CNG-Powered cars have been running on the roads for a long time. Many Indian car manufacturers have started selling company-fitted CNG cars at low costs and good mileage, usually more than petrol, diesel-driven cars. In this article, let's take a look at some of the most affordable and best-in-class hatchback cars in the Indian market.

Hyundai Santro CNG: It will take some time to have adequate arrangements for electric cars in India at the moment. In such a situation, Hyundai Santro is a car that you can buy in the list of petrol-diesel-free budget vehicles. The customer can buy the company-fitted CNG model at Rs 5.86 lakh (ex-showroom price). The all new Santro is powered with a 1,086 cc 4-cylinder engine and is capable of generating 68.7 bhp and 99.7 Nmn of peak torque. According to ARAI (Automotive Research Association of India), this car is capable of delivering a mileage of 20.3 Km/kg of CNG.

Maruti Suzuki Alto CNG: Alto also gets the name of the cheapest hatchback car of Maruti Suzuki in this list. In Alto, the company has used a petrol engine of 800cc capacity, which generates power of 40hp and torque of 60Nm. Not only this, the CNG variant of Alto can give a tremendous mileage of 32 km/kg like any bike. The company claims that Alto gives a mileage of 31.59 on CNG. You can buy it at an ex-showroom price of Rs 4.37 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR CNG: This CNG fitted car is very popular among middle class families. Its ex showroom prize is Rs 5.45 lakh and gives you a mileage of up to 32 km/kg. Its CNG variants get a 998 cc 4-cylinder petrol engine that can generate peak torque of up to 113 Nm at 81 bhp.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan