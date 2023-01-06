CES 2023: BMW's THIS Car Can Change Colours In Seconds; Details Inside

BMW, a German automaker renowned for its luxurious, distinctively styled vehicles, has unveiled yet another intriguing offering for its customers. Using social media platforms, the company unveiled a high-end vehicle with an instantaneous colour change capability. The vehicle also has digital features, such as a projection of driving information inside the windscreen.

A prototype of the I Vision Dee car was displayed at the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) 2023. Arnold Schwarzenegger, who plays the Terminator, made a notable appearance at the event.

In a tweet shared by the official BMW Twitter handle, the company posted an animated video along with a caption saying, “ meeting my bestie in Joytopia! my eyes don’t lie, i’m so happy alice is here #DEEMW #THEiVisionDee #TheUltimateCompanion”.

"The BMW I Vision Dee demonstrates what is possible when hardware and software are combined. This enables us to fully realise the potential of digitalisation in order to transform the car into an intelligent companion. "The fusion of the virtual experience with genuine driving pleasure is the future for automotive manufacturers - and for BMW as well," said Oliver Zipse, CEO of BMW Group.

In another tweet, the company described the car, “Digital. Emotional. Experience. Our latest vision vehicle, the BMW i Vision Dee, shows how technology will strengthen the bond between car and driver like never before.”

Along with some images posted on social media, the business also posted a lengthy video on the well-known video streaming website Youtube.

The company previously unveiled a car with a similar theme, but the colour changing options were only available in black, white, and grey. This time, however, the car can transform into a series of rainbow colours with a single, unchanging colour, or into stripes or checks.