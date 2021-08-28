The Road and Transport Ministry has said that a vehicle bearing a BH-series registration mark will not require the assignment of a new registration mark if the owner shifts from one state or UT to another.

New Delhi | Jagran Auto Desk: In order to ensure seamless transfer of personal vehicles across states and union territories (UTs), the Centre on Saturday introduced a new registration mark for new vehicles under the Bharat Series (BH-series). In a statement, the Road and Transport Ministry said that the new scheme will free the owners from re-registration of their vehicles if they shift from one state or UT to another.

"Government has taken a host of citizen centric steps to facilitate mobility. An IT based solution for vehicle registration is one such effort. However, one of the pain points in the vehicle registration process that needed attention was re-registration of a vehicle while moving to another state," the statement read.

What is this new registration mark and how it will benefit us?

The Road and Transport Ministry has said that a vehicle bearing a BH-series registration mark will not require the assignment of a new registration mark if the owner shifts from one state or UT to another.

It said that this service will be available voluntarily to defence personnel, central and state government employees, those working with central-state public sector undertakings and private sector companies and organisations.

This scheme, the Centre said, will facilitate the free movement of personal vehicles across states and UTs of India upon relocation.

It also said that the motor vehicle tax will be levied for two years or in multiple of two. "After completion of the fourteenth year, the motor vehicle tax shall be levied annually which shall be half of the amount which was charged earlier for that vehicle," it said.

Format of Bharat series (BH-series) Registration Mark:

YY BH #### XX

YY – Year of first registration

BH- Code for Bharat Series

####- 0000 to 9999 (randomised)

XX- Alphabets (AA to ZZ)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma