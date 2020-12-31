Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari had earlier this week said that FASTag, which were launched in 2016, will save commuters time and fuel as they won't need to stop at toll plazas for cash payments.

New Delhi | Jagran Auto Desk: Providing a huge relief to all citizens across the country, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has extended the deadline for mandatory usage of FASTag for all four-wheelers to February 15, 2021. Earlier, the deadline was January 1, 2021.

"#Enter2021WithFASTag. Mark the date and don’t act late. Just a day left to digitalize your toll payments, get your FASTag today. Over 40,000 points of sale at the toll plazas have been set-up across the country, in partnership with 26 banks! #NHAI #FASTagLife (sic)," the government had tweeted on Wednesday.

What is FASTag?

A FASTag is an electronic toll collection system in India, operated by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). It was launched in 2016 for all four-wheelers and uses radio frequency identification (RFID) technology for toll collection.

It has now become mandatory for M and N class four-wheelers sold before December 1, 2017, under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

How do FASTag works?

A FASTag is attached on the windscreen of a car. When the vehicle passes through a toll plaza, the toll amount gets automatically deducted from FASTag, allowing the driver to pass through the plaza without stopping his or her car.

How to buy a FASTag?

You can collect a FASTag from Paytm, Amazon and Flipkart. Apart from e-commerce websites, the Centre has authorised 22 private and government banks for issuing FASTags.

The banks which can issue a FASTag are South Indian Bank, Punjab National Bank, Punjab & Maharashtra Co-op Bank, Sarawat Bank, City Union Bank, IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank, Union Bank, Nagpur Nagarik Sahakari Bank Ltd, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, IDFC Bank, State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, Karur Vysya Bank, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Syndicate Bank and Federal Bank.

How can I activate my FASTag?

After purchasing a FASTag, you would need to active it. You can activate it in two ways -- self-activation and activate by visiting a bank branch.

Here's how you can self-activate your FASTag:

At first, you would need to download the 'My FASTag' app. After downloading the app, enter the details about your vehicle. After this, you would need to link the FASTag with your existing bank accounts.

How can I recharge my FASTag?

You can recharge your FASTag by Paytm, Google Pay, PhonePe, NHAI prepaid wallet through UPI, debit card, credit card, NEFT and Net Banking.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma