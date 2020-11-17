The expense of car insurance is becoming hefty by each passing day but, now you don't need to worry as we are here to solve your problem associated with the insurance.

New Delhi | Jagran Auto Desk: Insurance companies in India offer a number of car insurance plans that satisfy the specific need of the buyer and it is mandatory to get insurance with a vehicle in India. The insurance only validates for 1 year. Though the first insurance for the vehicle is done by the company but from the next year, the owner of the vehicle starts looking for cheap insurance by surfing online. The expense of car insurance is becoming hefty by each passing day and to afford all of the service people generally avoid the value of their car, claim, etc. But, now you don't need to worry as we are here to solve your problem associated with the insurance.

We are here to give you the best tips to get a cheap insurance policy for your car online, check out:

1. Surf the internet thoroughly

Before buying a car, one usually checks all the models that are similar, from their price to their mileage and design. Similarly, when you buy car insurance online, you should not hurry up. You should pay enough heed so that certain parameters are not being missed before choosing an insurance plan. For example, claim settlement ratio, the price that you will have to pay, profit guarantee, etc. Consider all of it and then choose the suitable insurance.

2. Include Third Party Cover

Third-party car insurance provides coverage against damages to a third party property, vehicle, or person. The consequences of the accident are very bad at times. From minor injuries to disability and death. Having a third party policy gives several benefits in such situations.

3. Avoid opting for a cheap alternative

One needs to stay smart when it comes to choosing an insurance policy. Be clear about the coverage in insurance that you really need. Also, take note of the facilities in the insurance so that the company does not cheat on you for a pocket-friendly insurance scheme. Vehicle insurance should live up to your list of needs. A comprehensive insurance cover covers everything from collisions and thefts to fires and other damage.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma