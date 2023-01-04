Car Buying Tips: Four Things To Keep Mind Before Buying Second Hand Car

For those on a tight budget, used cars are an excellent form of transportation. Many people purchase pre-owned vehicles to replace their damaged cars with the intention of reselling the first one later. However, purchasing a used car calls for some research and caution.

It's crucial to comprehend the history of a used car before purchasing one. It should be simple to find out if the car has a history of accidents or repairs. It's also crucial to understand whether the vehicle has an anti-theft or emission control system. For instance, many older models require a thorough overhaul from the inside out, including issues with the features, hydraulics, and engines. Therefore, thoroughly research these features before purchasing any used vehicle to prevent purchasing a lemon.

Here are some things to consider before buying a used car.

1) Check the Car’s Condition:

After finding a perfect car based on your needs the first and foremost step to follow is to check the car’s condition. With car condition, it means there are plenty of things that should have to be checked including the interior, exterior, framing, tyres, engine, mileage, odometer, test drive, and engine so that you can check the health of the car and may save a huge amount of money.

2) Maintenance Records:

Ideally, you choose a car with thorough maintenance records that include all the services, miles driven and more. The maintenance records detail the frequency of service centre visits as well as the kind of work done, such as unintended repairs (if any).

3) Check Registration Certificate:

The Registration Certificate, also known as the RC of the vehicle, is a registration document that is offered by the government of India. It includes a variety of information including the engine number, chassis number, etc. Notably, it will be transferred to your name after the purchase with the help of RTO. If you are looking to move to another city, the car needs to be registered from the dedicated RTO of that area.

Other documents that are required to be checked when buying a used car include the original purchase invoice, insurance, road tax receipt, and pollution certificate.

4) Car Insurance:

While buying a used car, keep in mind that the insurance will also need to be transferred into your name. No matter how much time is left on the insurance policy, if the name on the policy is not changed, the insurance company will not pay any claims after any accident or mishap.

Make sure to timely renew your insurance (if expired). You have a choice between Comprehensive, Zero Dep, and Third Party insurance policies, among others.