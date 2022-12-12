BYD Atto 3 Review: Brace Yourself For Quirk And Quality

CHINESE EV giant BYD has brought in possibly the most exciting electric crossover SUV to the Indian market. With over 500 kilometres of range promised, state-of-the-art features and distinct looks, BYD Atto 3 makes a solid statement at Rs 33.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

Will the anti-China sentiment impact the fate of the product? For starters, the BYD moniker isn't all that new in India. The brand has been synonymous with cell phone batteries to electric buses for more than a decade now. The blade battery technology, dubbed as one of the safest and most reliable, underpins the Atto 3.

Atto 3 is 4.5 metres in length, rides on 18-inch alloy wheels that look funky and is available in four colour choices. BYD or ‘Build Your Dream’ runs through the centre of the grille and above the connected strip of the tail light. The all-LED headlamps appear a bit bulky and unimaginative. Swathes of black plastic take the bulk of the area under the grille. Rolled out in single fully-loaded trim, the Atto 3 is fastened with level-2 A-DAS features, an automatic tailgate and a vehicle-to-load facility.

Quirky elements inside the cabin are loaded to the panoramic sunroof. The Android-based 10.8-inch infotainment switches from portrait to landscape orientation at the touch of a button. The 360-degree camera integration is a handy feature and entails recording as well. Wireless charging, ambient lighting, electrically-adjustable front seats and auto-dimming inside rearview mirror are part of the suite. The level of fit and finish is consistent and upmarket, however, the choice of blue and white to wrap the cabin might not be to everyone’s liking. The front seats are large and offer supportive side bolstering whereas the bench seat at the back can easily fit three grown-ups.

The 60.5 kWh, LFP-based battery is ARAI rated for 521-km on a single charge, which takes around 10 hours to replenish using the complimentary 7kW AC charger. Likewise, the battery type in Atto 3, dubbed as the safest and used by multiple other OEMs globally, is fast charging compatible as well.

Atto 3’s permanent synchronous motor powers the front wheels, churns out 201 horsepower and 310 Nm of peak torque, and offers three drive modes and two levels of regeneration.

The steering is light at city speeds, weighs up nicely as speed builds and feels a bit more engaging than the MG ZS EV. The visibility from the front seat is decent and the steering wheel is adjustable for reach and rake. Atto 3 is quick off the line, clocking 100 kph on the speedo from a standstill in 7.3 seconds. However, there is quite a bit of understeer and body roll around the corners. The springs are sprung on the softer side, although the ride quality is largely pliant, and Atto 3 gobbles up small to moderate road undulations with ease. It comes with level-2 A-DAS features, 7 airbags and the cherry on the icing is the 5-star crash test result.

Can BYD Atto 3 be a disruptor in the EV space? Well, it has the ingredients to go the distance, especially bridging the gap between the Konas and EV6s of the world. In my books, if you are a luxury car owner, you wouldn't mind driving home a BYD Atto 3 if you’re looking to add a car to your garage.