BYD Atto 3 Electric SUV launched in India; Know Expected Price, Features And Range Here

The most awaited electric vehicle from BYD has been officially launched in the Indian Market. The Chinese manufacturer BYD (Build Your Dreams) has unveiled it's Atto 3 after its E6 electric MPV. The bookings for the all-new BYD Atto 3 have started today and the deliveries are all set to start on January 23rd, 2023. However, the pricing will be revealed by the company next month.

BYD Atto 3 Expected Price:

As per reports, the expected price of the vehicle will be around Rs 30 lakhs (ex-showroom). The company is set to offer the car in 3 colours- Surf Blue, Ski White, and Boulder Grey with two charging options which include a 7kW AC charger and an 80kW DC fast charger.

Atto 3 Design, Range, And Other Features:

The car is all set to have a range of 521 KM of ARAI-tested single charge and will also include an enhanced ADAS safety system. The new BYD Atto 3 uses the company's patented "Blade Battery" configuration and underpins the Electronics 3.0 platform. The Atto 3 is the first-ever model in India which will use e-platform 3.0.

With an 18-inch wheelbase, the car will feature powered front seats, auto climate control, a PM2.5 air filter, a panoramic sunroof, and keyless entry along with seven airbags. It also offers some premium features like tyre pressure monitoring system and an electronic stability programme.

Atto 3 is all set to have a long and wide panoramic sunroof with an auto-electric slide and anti-pinch feature. An electric tailgate, electrically heated and adjustable exterior ORVMs, LED headlamps (front and rear), and more are available in the e-SUV.

Talking about the interior, the car is set to have a 12.8-inch adaptive rotating suspension electronic pad, NFC card key, and much more.

The Atto 3 electric SUV will be an assembled unit and the company is set to assemble the vehicles for deliveries in January at Sriperumbudur near Chennai. With the launch, BYD will open outlets across Delhi, Mumbai, Goa, Chennai, and other states to retail its e-SUV. The company has also announced its collaboration with Landmark Cars for the opening of new showrooms.