Budget 2023: Old Government Vehicles To Be Replaced As A Part Of 'Scrappage Policy', Announces Sitharaman

During the Union Budget 2023, the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced that the government would look after replacing the old polluting vehicles including the ambulances as a part of the already existing scrappage policy.

Additionally, Fianance Minister also announced the state government would also be provided aid to replace the old vehicles in order to boost the economy of India.

However, the government is already moving toward cleaner and more sustainable public transportation options by increasing the number of electric buses in the country.

(Note this is a breaking story, details will be addd soon)