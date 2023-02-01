Budget 2023: Lithium-Ion Battery's Concessional Duty Extended For A Year; Here's What It Means

Budget 2023-2024: The concessional duty on the lithium-ion battery has been extended for a year. (Image-Unsplash)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the presentation of Budget 2023 has announced the concessional duty on the import of lithium-ion batteries has been extended for a year. Plenty of gadgets including electronics, toys, wireless headphones, handheld power tools, small and large appliances, electric vehicles and electrical energy storage systems uses the Lithium-ion batteries.

"I propose to provide relief on Customs Duty on certain parts and inputs such as camera lenses and to extend the concessional duty on lithium-ion cells for batteries for another year," FM Nirmala Sitharaman said.