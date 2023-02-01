Budget 2023 Expectations: Auto Industry Demands Push For EV Infrastructure, Reduction In GST

Budget 2023-24: EVs likely to get attention and may see a tax reduction. (Image-Unsplash)

The Indian Automotive sector is reportedly the third largest in the world and the most attractive to watch out for in the Union Budget 2023. However, the pandemic has been a roller coaster for the auto industry as the major players have faced massive losses during the lockdowns.

Additionally, the electric vehicle segment is on sharp growth and is looking forward to expanding the numbers in the coming future with the introduction of new two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

However, given that the car sector is expanding on the graph, the Union Budget 2023 will be crucial for its development and will have a significant impact on its tax policies, sources of income, and organisational structure.

Here are the key factors that the whole industry would watch out for:

1. Revision In GST:

Since car buyers pay a hefty amount of money as taxes, the industry is looking for a revised and bit more organised scheme in the form of taxes. The growing segment of EVs, which directly comes under the FAME II still implies the 5 percent GST while the components of the EV attract 18 percent or 28 percent.

“The government should consider including EVs in priority sector lending to make their financing cheaper and more affordable for the people. This will work towards faster deployment of electric vehicles,” said Mr. Nishant Arya, Vice Chairman, of JBM Group.

“As for incentives and financial enablers, the government may like to consider not just the volume of production committed by manufacturers but also the technological superiority of vehicles and battery technologies in terms of safety, longevity, and fast-charging to ensure that the best reaches the final customers. The FAME II scheme should be extended as many manufacturers are yet to meet the penetration the subsidy was supposed to generate,” he added.

2. Charging Infrastructure:

The infrastructure for charging devices also has to be addressed. The EV chargers are also looked after by the FAME II, but usage has been extremely low. While more than 2,700 chargers were budgeted for, only roughly 50 chargers were operational as of July 2022.

3. Future of EVs:

The EVs are definitely performing great in the Indian automotive industry but the ecosystem, promotion of battery refurbishment, reuse (second life), and recycling of batteries could get the new guidelines. The government is already promoting EVs by lowering taxes on EVs and battery packs from 18% to 5%, and it is not anticipated that this will change. While the battery's 15% import tax might be reduced, the auto sector might benefit from a new surge in business.

4. Safety Standards:

Safety standards have been raised in the past, and the government is likewise concerned. It recently ordered 6 airbags as standard for increased safety after announcing that people are willing to spend extra to even get their hands on the hatchbacks with extra safety.

The research and development of technological advancement in the automotive industry are anticipated to receive more attention in the Union Budget 2023.