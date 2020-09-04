The maximum speed of this supersonic concorde plane is 2,300 km per hour and can accommodate up to 55 passengers.

New Delhi | Jagran Auto Desk: Boom Supersonic is all set to come up with a supersonic concorde plane which will reach its destination in less than half the time taken by a flight. It has been named Boom Overture Supersonic Transport Airliner, being developed by Colorado-based aerospace developer Boom technology.

The maximum speed of this supersonic concorde plane is 2,300 km per hour and can accommodate up to 55 passengers. The Boom Overture supersonic Airliner will take you from London to New York in just three and a half hours. The journey from London to San Francisco or Tokyo will be covered in just six hours.

The supersonic plane is claimed to be carbon-neutral, which means it will completely eco-friendly and will onlu use sustainable aviation fuel. The alternative jet fuel will be provided by Prometheus Fuels, a California-based company with technology to produce low-carbon fuel.

The first flight for one-third scale demonstrator called XB-1 or Baby Boom, a two-seater plane, is planned for 2021, accordoing to the company. This demonstrator aircraft will have the same capabilities as the full-sized jet meant for commercial air travel.

According to its developer, the demonstartor plane has passed all tests of safety features. Boom Technology plans to make Boom Overture ready to fly by 2025. Boom's factory will assemble 100 aircraft every year.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta