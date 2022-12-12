BMW's Flagship SUV XM Launched In India; Details Here

The Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW), a German luxury automobile manufacturer, unveiled a series of its new products including a superbike, flagship SUV and a scooter at the JoyTown festival that happened on December 10, 2022.

Following the release of the BMW M1, BMW has added a new product to its M series and unveiled its flagship SUV. The BMW XM SUV, which uses plug-in hybrid technology, is the first vehicle in the M series.

BMW XM Specifications:

Under the hood, the all-new BMW XM features a 4.4-litre petrol engine with twin-turbo charge, which can churn out a peak power of 644 bhp and 800 Nm of peak torque in collaboration with 8-speed automatic transmission and plug-in hybrid system. Additionally, the car features a 25.7 kW battery pack which allows the SUV to run in electric mode for up to 88 km. Notably, the car can get to a top speed of 250 kmph which can reach 270 kmph if you opt for the M Driver’s Package. Reportedly, the car can do 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.3 seconds.

In terms of charging, BMW claims that every buyer can charge the battery of this car using a dedicated 7.4 kW AC fast charger.

The car features twin LED headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lamps, L-shaped tail lamps also come with LED elements for illumination along with the standard 22-inch alloy wheels. Additionally, the car gets aggressive-looking brake callipers in red colour.

BMW XM Price:

The BMW XM which has been launched as a part of the 50th-anniversary celebration of the M division has been priced at Rs 2.60 crore (ex-showroom). The company has announced that the deliveries of the hatchback would be available starting from May 2023. The car will be available in multiple shades including- Cape York Green, Toronto Red, Mineral White, BMW Individual Dravit Grey, Black Sapphire, Marina Bay Blue, and Carbon Black.