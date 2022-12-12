BMW's Flagship SUV XM Launched In India; Details Here

BMW has launched its flagship SUV under its M series after almost four decades.

By Ashish Singh
Mon, 12 Dec 2022 01:08 PM IST
Minute Read
BMW's Flagship SUV XM Launched In India; Details Here

The Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW), a German luxury automobile manufacturer, unveiled a series of its new products including a superbike, flagship SUV and a scooter at the JoyTown festival that happened on December 10, 2022.

Following the release of the BMW M1, BMW has added a new product to its M series and unveiled its flagship SUV. The BMW XM SUV, which uses plug-in hybrid technology, is the first vehicle in the M series.

BMW XM Specifications:

Under the hood, the all-new BMW XM features a 4.4-litre petrol engine with twin-turbo charge, which can churn out a peak power of 644 bhp and 800 Nm of peak torque in collaboration with 8-speed automatic transmission and plug-in hybrid system. Additionally, the car features a 25.7 kW battery pack which allows the SUV to run in electric mode for up to 88 km. Notably, the car can get to a top speed of 250 kmph which can reach 270 kmph if you opt for the M Driver’s Package. Reportedly, the car can do 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.3 seconds.

Also Read
Suzuki Launches Burgman Street EX Edition: Everything You Need To Know
Suzuki Launches Burgman Street EX Edition: Everything You Need To Know

In terms of charging, BMW claims that every buyer can charge the battery of this car using a dedicated 7.4 kW AC fast charger.

The car features twin LED headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lamps, L-shaped tail lamps also come with LED elements for illumination along with the standard 22-inch alloy wheels. Additionally, the car gets aggressive-looking brake callipers in red colour.

BMW XM Price:

The BMW XM which has been launched as a part of the 50th-anniversary celebration of the M division has been priced at Rs 2.60 crore (ex-showroom). The company has announced that the deliveries of the hatchback would be available starting from May 2023. The car will be available in multiple shades including- Cape York Green, Toronto Red, Mineral White, BMW Individual Dravit Grey, Black Sapphire, Marina Bay Blue, and Carbon Black.

Also Read
4 Possible Reasons Why Vehicles Have Seen 'Consistent Price Hikes' Over..
4 Possible Reasons Why Vehicles Have Seen 'Consistent Price Hikes' Over..

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.