BMW X7 Facelift 2023 Launched In India: Check Specification, Features In Detail Here

The German automaker BMW has launched the facelift of its latest flagship SUV under its X series with the xDrive40i petrol and diesel engine. Both versions get the M Sport package as standard and feature some cosmetic updates on the front and rear. Interestingly, the car would be locally produced in the plant in Chennai.

BMW X7 Facelift 2023 Specifications:

The flagship BMW X7 facelift gets an improved 3.0-litre, inline-six-cylinder petrol and diesel engine with the 48V mild-hybrid system that can belt out an extra 41 Hp and 70 Nm compared to the existing one. The petrol trim of the car can produce a maximum power of 381 hp and 520 Nm of peak torque and can go from 0 to 100 kmph in just 5.8 seconds.

Speaking of diesel engines, the X7 xDrive40d hybrid engine boasts 340 horsepower, 700 Nm of peak torque, and a claimed acceleration time of 5.9 seconds from 0 to 100 kmph. An 8-speed automatic transmission, an all-wheel drive system, an adaptive air suspension, and electronically controlled dampers are included with both engines.

BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah observed, "The vocabulary of luxury is evolving. Today's luxury is about meaning and mindfulness, as well as purpose and substance. The BMW X7 is a representation of forward thinking and a perfect match for the unwavering standards of people who shape the world. It reaches the pinnacles of exclusivity and driving pleasure on an emotional level. The redesigned X7 delivers more of everything now, including more presence, luxury, intelligence, and efficiency. It is the most cutting-edge travel companion available. Since it ushers in a distinct level of movement, connoisseurs quickly recognise it as the leader in its own right. That is without a doubt the cause of the X7's enormous and ongoing success."

BMW X7 Facelift 2023 Exterior And Interior:



The New BMW X7 Facelift 2023 distinguishes itself from its predecessor and other X models with a fresh, imposing yet progressive front. A freshly created complicated double bar with a chrome highlight is included on the massive kidney grille. The vehicle now has two distinct modules housing the new LED headlights, giving it a high-tech flair. Two striking chrome air vents surround the central air inlet. The freshly created front apron completes the look and working upright air curtains boost aerodynamics. Modern innovations like smoked glass-covered chrome bars and 3D taillights with a redesigned inner graphic are real eye-catchers.

An experience that has been substantially rethought welcomes you inside. The spaces in the front appear much more opulent and contemporary than they did before. The new digital BMW Curved Display, which is seamlessly integrated into the cockpit area and nearly appears to be floating, is the first piece to attract the eye. An immersive visual appearance is produced by the traditional BMW driver orientation, clear, minimalist design, the interplay of eye-catching graphics, contemporary colours, and futuristic textures. The new ambient light bar that runs from the centre stack to the passenger side is another high-end feature.

BMW X7 Facelift 2023 Features:

Plenty of new features have been added including BMW ID, BMW App, Digital Key, Emergency Call, Real-time Traffic Information, Remote Services, and smartphone parking. A 12.3 MID and 14.9-inch Control Display and a classic heads-up display. The BMW also continues to offer touch, gesture, or speech controls for easy operations.

BMW's Intelligent Personal Assistant system, which has self-learning intelligence and adapts to a driver's unique driving behaviours, is also included with the SUV. It smoothly integrates smartphone apps and provides proactive advice on new driving features.

BMW X7 Facelift 2023 Price In India:

The ex-showroom price of the BMW X7 xDrive40i M Sport cost Rs 1.22 crore while xDrive40d would cost Rs 1.24 crore, ex-showroom in India. The car is available in five shades including Mineral White, Black Sapphire and Carbon Black, Dravit Grey, and Tanzanite Blue.