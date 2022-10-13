BMW Unveils M 1000 R, Second M-Spec Superbike After M 1000 RR | Details

Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) has unveiled its second M-Spec sports bike BMW 1000R. It came after the BMW M 1000 RR. The BMW has updated its performance and reduced weight to make it more stable track oriented. Notably, the BMW M roadster has made its appearance on the 50th anniversary of BMW M Gmbh.

The BMW M is the first sports bike to exceed 200 Horsepower and produces 44 Hp more than its sibling M 1000 RR and is lighter in terms of weight as well. The M 1000 R features a water-cooled 4-cylinder engine with a 999 cc engine which can produce up to 206.5 bhp at a high-revving 13,750 rpm.

BMW M 1000 R Features, And Specifications:



Talking about the design and features, the BMW 1000R sports M brakes with 320 mm discs, a radial hand brake pump with the well-known M brake callipers, and lightweight forged Aluminium wheels.

On the other hand, BMW has provided many electronic components which will definitely help the riders. It includes a 6.5-inch TFT screen, ABS, cornering ABS, wheelie control, and brake slide assist, which allows riders to brake drift into a corner while riding on racetracks. Adding on to that, it has 5 riding modes- Road, Race, Race Pro, Dynamic, and Rain along with adjustable throttle and braking.

BMW has also redesigned the front with carbon fibre front fenders, including brake cooling ducts (also carbon fibre) to improve airflow. The aim behind doing this is to cool down the brakes after excessive braking by up to 10 degrees. It also gets a carbon fibre wheel cover which can reduce the drag and is made in a black finish.

Talking about the top speed, it can touch the speed of 314 km/hr as the company has made aerodynamical changes in the body.

BMW M 1000 R Price And Delivery:

Deliveries of the BMW M 1000 R will start early next year, with high prices expected and a possible launch in India later next year.