BMW Unveils 1250 R 2023 Sports Bike; Check Specifications, Availability Here

BMW has unveiled the facelift of the BMW R 1250 R worldwide with some impressive add-on features. The sports bike features a 1,254CC 2-cylinder air/liquid-cooled boxer twin engine with ShiftCam technology, which delivers a claimed 136 hp and 105 ft-lbs of torque. However, it is the same engine that powered its predecessor.

BMW 1250 R 2023: Specifications

The BMW 1250 R has got an all-new LED set up along with new colour models. Along with the LED headlamps, the bike features self-cancelling LED indicators as well. Furthermore, the company has provided three riding modes for bike geeks along with a new addition ‘eco mode’. The main aim to introduce this feature was to limit the power and provide more efficiency.

The sports bike now has a brand-new TFT "Sport" screen display that will allow the user to see information about the ride in real-time, such as angles and ABS Pro. Additionally, the bike now has some safety features as standard equipment, including dynamic traction control, ABS Pro, and dynamic brake control.

In addition, BMW Motorrad offers a premium package for the 2023 R 1250 R that includes a new rear muffler, heated grips, a chrome-plated exhaust manifold, a tyre pressure monitor, and keyless entry.



BMW 1250 R 2023: Availability

The sports bike BMW 1250 R will be available in Ice Grey, Triple Black Storm Metallic, Racing Blue Metallic, White frame, Gold callipers, and Blue chin spoiler making up the Style Sport colour scheme. The sports bike will be available in showrooms all over the world at the start of 2023.

Recently, BMW unveiled its BMW M 1000 RR along with a 999cc liquid-cooled in-line four-cylinder motor with variable camshaft control that produces 214PS at 14,500rpm and 113 Nm of torque.