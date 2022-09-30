BMW S1000RR 2023 Unveiled: Specs, Features And Price Here

BMW Motorrad has unveiled the new BMW S1000RR. The new facelift has seen many changes in terms of mechanics, design, and features. Here is everything you need to know about this 2023 S1000 RR.

Design:

The new 2023 BMW S1000RR’s design has not changed much. Still, we are impressed by its sharp and aggressive aerodynamic body with the sporty split LED headlights. Another key note is that BMW has front winglets as a mandatory feature even for the base model as well. The bike has got an even better and bigger windscreen for a better tuck-in position.

The swingarm now has an adjustment shaft for custom settings to suit rider size and comfort. The rear end received subtle tweaks and the S1000RR's rear sprocket now has 45 teeth instead of 46.

Engine:

The new S1000RR gets a 999cc inline four-cylinder motor with BMW’s ShiftCam technology now produces 206.7bhp against the previous 204.7bhp. This is a result of minor tweaks and some design intakes borrowed from M1000RR.

Features:

The 2023 S1000RR now features Sliding Control which will allow the rider to slide in a controlled manner during intense acceleration. Meanwhile, the new Slide Assist feature can help in sliding the tailgate through corners using the rear brake.

However, the 2023 facelift version retains all the features such as steering mode, traction control, quick gearshift, and more from its predecessor. The 45mm suspension has also been revised and the car now comes with a ramp, USB charging port, and pitlane limiter.



Price:

BMW S1000RR will be available in three trims: Standard, Sport, and M. The prices for the Indian market will be revealed soon. As per the reports, the deliveries will start in early 2023.

