New Delhi | Anirban Mitra: German luxury carmaker BMW announced introducing three electric cars in the Indian market over the next six months. BMW will start the electric journey in India with its flagship SUV iX, which is likely to be launched in early-2022. The iX SUV will be followed by a MINI electric and i4 electric sedan.

BMW earlier this year commenced bookings for MINI electric.

With this, BMW will become the latest brand to join the premium EV space after Mercedes-Benz, Audi and Porsche. Tesla and Volvo are also expected to embark on an electrification journey in India in 2022.

Echoing Mercedes and Audi, BMW India sought a reduction in import duties on electric vehicles (EV) in a bid to boost the market.



"What we always do is we create demand for a model and then localise it. We believe these new technologies also have a potential to be localised in future but you need to create a mass demand for that critical mass (for local manufacturing to be viable)," BMW Group India President and CEO Vikram Pawah told news agency PTI.



Mercedes and Audi are also considering local assembly of EVs if it makes a 'business case'. Currently, India imposes a 100% import duty on fully imported cars (CBU) with CIF (Cost, Insurance and Freight) value more than $40,000 and 60% on those costing below the amount.



The only way to localise, according to Pawah, is to fast track it, create the demand before the infrastructure develops or create the demand which will create the infrastructure. "Then we can localise by that time these technologies which are mature and then we can apply it into the country," he added.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma