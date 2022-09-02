BMW G310RR Review: Looks Like A Litre-class, Rides Desi

This story will excite all those you love that extra bling in their lives. A sporty 300-cc motorcycle which stems from BMW-TVS venture, the new G310 RR derives its roots from TVS Apache RR310, and looks like a litre-class racing machine.

Let’s bring forth what’s available on the spec-sheet before we deep dive into the performance. The BMW G310 RR is priced between Rs 2.85 lakh and 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom), which makes it around Rs 20,000 dearer to the TVS counterpart. Powering the RR is a 312-cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor, which is mated to a 6-speed transmission. The engine belts out 34PS of maximum power and 27.3 Nm of peak torque.

I can go on and on, reading the spec sheet, which will eventually bore you. More so, because the numbers are identical to the TVS counterpart. And still many would argue the TVS Apache RR310 has got a grippier set of rubbers, better brakes and bluetooth-based telemetry, and still costs a whole lot less. You can customize the Apache RR310 to your will. TVS sounds value-for-money. Isn’t it?

The perspective for BMW Motorrad may differ. The association between TVS and the German automaker inked in 2013 was to co-develop motorcycles under 500-cc category and the likes of RR, BMW G310R (roadster) and BMW G310GS (adventure) have all been byproducts of it. From the looks of it, the BMW G310RR may lack personalisation, appears expensive, costlier to maintain. On the flipside, BMW Motorrad will use the TVS facility to produce this bike, export them to several global markets, which could have been a rather costly affair for the brand otherwise. Also, the 300-400 cc sporty commuter category in India clocked around 1,000 units a month with KTM leading the charge. So, the volumes overall haven’t got to do much with the pricing.

Experience:

The engine has got a decent, well-spread out mid-range torque, resulting in brisk overtaking in traffic. The RR can cruise at 120 kmph all day long and if pushed, the sporty commuter can hit upwards of 150 kmph in sports/track mode. The torque is predictable, and doesn’t throw the rider into a frenzy.

The clutch action is light, the transmission is slick, and the motorcycle tips scales at 175 kilos. It’s nimble to ride, and flicks past the traffic like a hot knife through butter. The ergonomics are committed, and the rider presses forward in most situations. So, putting in long hours on the saddle is slightly cumbersome on wrists and back. The suspensions are sprung on the firmer side and often road undulations are passed on to the rider. The braking is sharp and assuring. The ABS intrusion kicks in earlier and offers greater stopping power in urban/rain mode.

In simple words, the BMW G310RR rides like the stock TVS Apache RR310. But then the TVS walks an extra yard if you are interested in turning your bike into a sporty outfit. Under the BTO programme, adjustable front suspensions, levers and brass chain can be purchased.