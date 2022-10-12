'Bheem It Is': Anand Mahindra's Scorpio-N Gets A New Name After Twitterati's Verdict

Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra group recently got the delivery of his Scorpio N and named it as 'Bheem' after taking suggestions on Twitter.

By Ashish Singh
Wed, 12 Oct 2022 11:32 AM IST
Minute Read
'Bheem It Is': Anand Mahindra's Scorpio-N Gets A New Name After Twitterati's Verdict

The Chairman of Indian car manufacturer Mahindra and Mahindra Anand Mahindra has given a name to his newly launched Scorpio-N after asking for suggestions from the people on Twitter. In a tweet, he disclosed that he has named his vehicle as ‘Bheem’ and also thanked the people for all their suggestions regarding the same.

He has selected two names out of many and started a poll on Twitter between two names ‘Bicchu’ and ‘Bheem’. Notably, ‘Bheem’ got 77.1% of the votes whereas ‘Bicchu’ was voted by 22.9% of the poll responders.

Taking Twitter after the poll, he mentioned, “It was a no-contest…BHEEM it is. My Laal BHEEM. Thank you for the suggestion."

Anand Mahindra got his new SUV Scorpio-N and he shared the news on social media. However, even after being the chairman of the company, Anand Mahindra was waiting for the delivery of this SUV for a long time.

After the launch of the all-new Scorpio-N, it has seen a tremendous response from the people in India and has seen record bookings of over 1,00,000 bookings in under 30 minutes of the launch. The company is offering the SUV in 5 different variants which start from Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read
Toyota Hyryder Vs Maruti Grand Vitara: Which SUV Has Lesser Waiting..
Toyota Hyryder Vs Maruti Grand Vitara: Which SUV Has Lesser Waiting..

The Scorpio N has a Diesel Engine and a Petrol Engine available. The Diesel engine is 2198 cc while the Petrol engine is 1997 cc. It also has a 12-Speaker 3D Sony Sound System, a best-in-class sunroof, a leatherette premium interior, and LED headlamps, tail lights, and DRLs.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.