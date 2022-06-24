Bharat NCAP: Soon Cars In India Will Have 'Star Ratings' Based On Performance In Crash Tests

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday approved the draft notification to introduce Bharat New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) in the country under which cars will be given star ratings by taking their performance in crash tests into the account. With the introduction of the program, Indian auto manufacturers won't be needing to send their cars to Global NCAP for crash tests like earlier.

It will serve as an automobile safety performance assessment program for vehicles sold in the Indian market.

"I have now approved the Draft GSR Notification to introduce Bharat NCAP (New Car Assessment Program), wherein automobiles in India shall be accorded Star Ratings based upon their performance in Crash Tests," Gadkari tweeted.

I have now approved the Draft GSR Notification to introduce Bharat NCAP (New Car Assessment Program), wherein automobiles in India shall be accorded Star Ratings based upon their performance in Crash Tests. @PMOIndia — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) June 24, 2022

"Bharat-NCAP will serve as a consumer-centric platform allowing customers to opt for safer cars based upon their star-ratings, while promoting a healthy competition among OEMs in India to manufacture safer vehicles," he added.

He also stated that Bharat NCAP will play a crucial role in making our automobile industry Aatmanirbhar. He further talked about the aim of the program mentioning its mission is to make India the top automobile hub in the world.

Meanwhile, the announcement confirmed the earlier reports that India will have its own vehicle agency. The crash tests will factor in the existing Indian regulations, allowing car manufacturers to get their vehicles tested at India's own in-house testing facilities.

"The testing protocol of Bharat NCAP shall be aligned with Global Crash Test Protocols factoring in the existing Indian regulations, allowing OEMs to get their vehicles tested at India’s own in-house testing facilities," Gadkari's tweet read.

Many users welcomed this announcement praising Gadkari. A user wrote, "Sir, this is the good step, just ensure that it will ensure highest processing standard in terms of safety, it’s necessary in current time. We need safe cars and safe roads".

Sir, this is the good step, just ensure that it will ensure highest processing standard in terms of safety, it’s necessary in current time. We need safe cars and safe roads. — Dharmvirsinh Rana🇮🇳 (@Dharmvirsinh__) June 24, 2022

Another user wrote, "Good step in the right direction. Bharat NCAP should also do random crash tests on cars picked from the roads or dealerships once in a year or two after the initial test. Companies tend to lower the structural quality once they get the desired star rating."

Good step in the right direction. Bharat NCAP should also do random crash tests on cars picked from the roads or dealerships once in a year or two after the initial test. Companies tend to lower the structural quality once they get the desired star rating.

A third user, talking about the tax on cars, commented, "Hopefully, as our overall tax collection goes up, tax on cars and some other vehicles will be reduced significantly. Cars, other than the most polluting ones, should not be subject to a sin tax. They are not sin goods, rather necessary products".