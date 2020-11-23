Best Mileage CNG Car: Have a look at India's most economical CNG car with 32km/kg mileage, its price, features and other specifications.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After the continuous steep in petrol and diesel prices people are switching to CNG vehicles. Along with the customers, the companies are also focusing on updating the CNG model of their vehicles. If you are looking for the options available in the market, then have a look at this car which is known for the highest mileage in CNG ranges. Check out the details, price, variants and other specifications.

Price and Variants: The country's leading automobile manufacturer Maruti has been introducing Wagon R for a long time in the market. Equipped with a very attractive look and powerful engine, the price of this car has been fixed from Rs 4.45 to Rs 5.94 lakh. Maruti Suzuki sells the Wagon R through the Arena chain of its showrooms across the country. It is available in three variants, Base-Spec L, Mid-Spec V, and Top-Spec Z. In which its CNG version costs Rs 5.25 lakh.

Special Features: The Maruti Wagon-R features Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, manual AC, four power windows, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with keyless entry and steering mounted audio and calling control. Maruti WagonR includes safety-related driver airbags, ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors.

Engine Specifications: Maruti offers Wagon R with two BS6 engines, which include 1.0-liter petrol and 1.2-liter units. Along with this, the company also offers a 1.0-liter engine on the CNG model. With a 1.0-liter manual and AMT mileage of 21.79kmpl, 1.0-liter CNG mileage is 32.52 km/kg and 1.2-liter MT/AMT mileage is 20.52kmpl.

Apart from Maruti Wagon-R, the automakers offer Maruti Espresso, Celerio, Hyundai Santro etc in the CNG model. The customers can compare the models and the features of these cars to make a better choice.

Posted By: Srishti Goel