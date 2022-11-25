Bengaluru-Based Startup Launches Fastest Electric Bike With Top Speed Of 152 KMPH | Details Inside

Bengaluru-based startup Ultraviolette recently launched the fastest electric bike F77 on Thursday at an introductory price of Rs 3.80 lakh ex-showroom. The bike is available in three variants and can attain a top speed of 150kmph and give a range of 307 km on a single charge. Read the article for more details.

Ultraviolette F77 Specifications:

The bike which was showcased as a prototype three years ago now has been launched with two battery choices. The entry-level variant of the F77 with a 7.1kWh battery can offer a claimed range of 207 km. The bike can churn out a power of 36 bhp and 85 Nm of torque. With this, the company has provided two charging options as well- standard charging and boosted charging. The bike is offered with three riding modes namely- Glide, Combat, and Ballistic.

Talking about the mid variant- Recon features a 10.3kWh battery which offers a claimed range of 307 km. This variant can churn out the maximum power of 39 bhp and 95 Nm of torque. The charging options and riding modes are the same as the F77.

The top-notch F77 Limited variant also gets the same battery pack as Recon but there's a catch. The Limited variant is more powerful as it can produce a maximum power output of 40 bhp and 100 Nm of torque and offers the same range of 307 Km as the Recon.

Ultraviolette F77 Price:

The Ultraviolette F77 and F77 Recon have priced at Rs 3.80 lakh and Rs 4.55 lakh ex-showroom. While the limited variant will only be limited to 77 units only. If the company gets a good response from the market, there might be chances that it would continue production.