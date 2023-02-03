Bengaluru Traffic Fines Online: Violators In Karnataka To Get 50% Rebate On E-Challans Till Feb 11; How To Pay

IN AN interesting announcement made by the State government of Karnataka, every traffic rules violator who is fined (e-challans) by the traffic police will get a 50 percent rebate on the challans. With this move, the government aims to clear the backlog of cases that have not been settled yet. This rebate would be offered till February 11, 2023.

This followed a directive given by Pushpa V.S., Under Secretary, Transport Department, to those who violated the rules and are captured on traffic surveillance cameras. After a hearing on January 27 that was presided over by Justice B Veerappa, executive chairman of the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority, a decision was reached. The meeting had resolved to request the transport department to take steps at the earliest and report compliance to ensure access to justice for all. The meeting was followed by the proposal of a 50 percent rebate as a one-time measure to clear such backlog cases.

According to Dr. M.A. Saleem, Special Commissioner (Traffic), Bengaluru, over two crore e-challans cases totaling over Rs 500 crore are still pending, accounting for more than 80% of such cases pending across the state.

“On our website, anyone can look up any cases that are outstanding against their vehicle and submit a payment. By Friday, the Bengaluru Traffic Police website interface would be updated, and a link will be provided,” he added.

He further urged all the vehicle owners to check if there are any pending challans on their registered vehicles on the website and take advantage of the rebate offered by the government.

Here’s How You Can Pay The Fine:

1. Visit https://btp.gov.in/ (the official website of Bengaluru Traffic Police)

2. Tap on the check challans and pay option

3. Enter your registered vehicle number and pay challans (if any)