Bengaluru Traffic Fines Online: Karnataka Collects Rs 22.3 Cr As Penalty After 50% Rebate On E-Challans; Details

Bengaluru Traffic Fines Online: The 50% rebate on the e-challans is available till February 11, 2023. (Image-Unsplash)

FOLLOWING the announcement by the State government of Karnataka of a 50% rebate on existing e-challans to clear the backlog of pending fines, the authorities have recorded the submission of fines totaling Rs.22.3 crore that had been pending for some time.

This came after the traffic police claimed that 7,41,048 cases had been cleared and that the authorities had collected Rs. 22,32,47,491 from violators since the announcement, with Rs. 8.5 crore collected on Sunday alone and Rs. 8 crore collected on Friday.

After the hearing on January 27, which was presided over by Justice B Veerappa, executive chairman of the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority, Pushpa V.S., Under Secretary, Transport Department, had issued an order stating that violators would receive a 50% rebate on prior e-challans.

According to the information provided, the state has over 2 million e-challan cases worth more than Rs 500 crore waiting in the city, which accounts for over 80% of the total amount of pending fines. This rebate, however, is only valid through February 11.

People who want to pay their penalties under this plan can go to the local traffic police station or pay online through the PayTM or Karnataka One website.

If you are willing to pay on the Karnataka One website, here’s how you can pay the pending fines:

1. Go to https://btp.gov.in/. (the official website of Bengaluru Traffic Police)

2. Select the check challans and payment option.

3. Enter your vehicle registration number and challans (if any)

Notably, the Hyderabad government had previously declared a similar plan for offenders in 2022. A 75 percent discount was granted to two- and three-wheelers whereas only a 50 percent discount was given to light and large trucks.