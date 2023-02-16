Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai, Delhi Among List Of Cities With Most Crowded Roads Across Globe

In terms of average time taken every 10 kilometres, Bengaluru, Pune, New Delhi, and Mumbai are some of the cities that are the slowest to drive through. This followed a report by geolocation technology expert TomTom, which released a list of 389 cities spanning 56 nations and 6 continents.

According to the TomTom Traffic Index Ranking 2022, Bengaluru is the second slowest city in the world in terms of traffic with an average of 29 minutes and 10 seconds, while Pune stands in sixth position with an average time of 27 minutes and 20 seconds. The national capital New Delhi stands at the 34th position with an average speed of 22 minutes 10 seconds and the financial capital Mumbai stands at 47th position with an average speed of 21 min 10 seconds. (Note: The time is being monitored with an average of 10 Km distance).

Additionally, London has the slowest traffic as the average time per 10 km stands at 36 minutes and 20 seconds while the Almere of Netherlands stands at the last spot with an average time of 8 minutes and 20 seconds.

Notably, this is the 12th edition of the TomTom traffic index, which has collected data from 56 nations. Furthermore, the research claims to have gathered statistics on traffic in each city, the cost of travelling in terms of time, money, and even the environmental impact.

Here is the list of cities in a sequential order which is shared by TomTom:

1. London, United Kingdom- 36 min 20 s

2. Bengaluru, India- 29 min 10 s

3. Dublin, Ireland

4. Sapporo, Japan- 27 min 40 s

5. Milan, Italy- 27 min 30 s

6. Pune, India- 27 min 20 s

7. Bucharest, Romania- 27 min 20 s

8. Lima, Peru- 27 min 10 s

9. Manila, Philippines- 27 min

10. Bogota, Colombia- 26 min 20 s