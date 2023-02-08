Bengaluru Traffic Challan Online: Violators Can Now Use Paytm Super App To Pay Challans With 50% Rebate

Paytm, a popular digital payments company owned by One97 Communications Limited (OCL), has today officially stated that Bengaluru residents can now use the Paytm platform to pay off their pending challans without any fuss. Not only that, but violators can take advantage of the presently offered 50% rebate on previous e-challans issued under the registration number. Further, the traffic police announced that the facility to clear e-challans issued by the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) is live on the Paytm Super App.

This came after the Karnataka authorities announced that it has recorded over Rs 22.3 crore fine after it announced the 50 percent rebate. The authorities further announced that over 7,41,048 pending cases have now been settled and that they have collected over Rs. 22,32,47,491 from violators.

The authorities now hope to provide more convenience to those who have penalties against them. Infringers can pay directly using the Paytm app using a debit card, credit card, Paytm Wallet, Paytm postpaid, UPI, or net banking.

According to a report, Paytm has already resolved 4.40 lakh cases and collected fines of Rs. 11.93 crore on behalf of the Bengaluru Traffic Police in the first three days of the rebate offer. Paytm is the payment method that collects the most penalties overall, which speaks to how easy and effective its payment options are.

Here’s How You Can Make an e-Challan payment on the Paytm Super App

1. Go to the 'Recharge & Bill Payments' section of the Paytm Super App.

2. Find "Challan" by scrolling down and clicking on it.

3. As the traffic authority, choose Bengaluru Traffic Police

4. Enter the necessary information, such as the vehicle number, etc.

5. In order to view the challan amount, click "Proceed."

6. Debit card, credit card, Paytm wallet, Paytm postpaid, UPI, and net banking are your options for payment methods.

7. Clear the e-challan by paying the discounted one-time amount.

8. Once the transaction has been successfully completed, a digital invoice will be generated, and users will be alerted via their registered phone number and email ID.