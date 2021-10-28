New Delhi | Jagran Auto Desk: Bajaj on Monday has finally unveiled the new Bajaj Pulsar series with two new models of bike, the new Bajaj Pulsar N250, and the new Bajaj Pulsar F250. Bajaj Pulsar N250 is launched at at Rs 1.38 lakh with a street-naked look whereas the Bajaj Pulsar F250, which got a semi-faired look, has been priced at Rs 1.40 lakh.

This series of Bajaj is the first time that the automaker has entered the quarter-liter segment in India. Here, Know the Feature, Color option, and specifications of the newly launched Bajaj series here:

Bajaj 250 Series Bike: Features, Color

The new Bajaj Pulsar 250 motorcycles come in two colour options – Techno Grey and Racing Red.

The Bajaj Pulsar N250 and the Bajaj Pulsar F250, offers a 300mm single disc brake at the front and a 230mm disc brake at the rear and come with a single-channel ABS. The motorcycle also offers a 130/70 section rear tyre and a 100/80 section front tyre on 17-inch wheels front and back and the telescopic front suspension and a new mono-shock suspension at the back.

The New Bajaj 250 bikes also offer LED projector headlamps and a semi-digital instrument cluster that has information such as the gear indicator, clock, fuel efficiency and range indicator as well. The tachometer, though, is still an analogue unit.

Bajaj 250 Series Bike: Engine Specification

The new Bajaj Pulsar N250 and the Bajaj Pulsar F250 are powered by the same engine which is 249cc single-cylinder oil-cooled units that make 24.5 PS of power and 21.5 Nm of torque and come mated to a 5-speed transmission.

The bikes offer a 14-liter fuel tank and have the exact same wheelbase (1351 mm), seat height (795 mm), and ground clearance (165 mm). Bajaj Pulsar N250 weighs 162 Kg whereas the Bajaj Pulsar F250 weighs 164 Kg.

Posted By: Ashita Singh