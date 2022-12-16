Bajaj Pulsar P150 Review: One More Option In 150-Cc Sporty-Commuter

Pulsar P150 is a brand-new sporty commuter motorcycle from Bajaj Auto, which builds on the design cues of the fresh N160 and runs on a newly-engineered mill. Is it worth considering the Pulsar P150 at roughly Rs 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Read the first impression to find out more.

Bajaj Pulsar P150 is not going to replace the Pulsar 150 just yet. The 150-cc Pulsar, in my books, has always been the family man in the Pulsar line-up: a little aggressive and lots of practicality. The 150P has a similar ethos. The design, though a lot sharper than before, is full of muscles around the tank. It gets an N160-like LED projector headlight — nicely integrated with the cowl, subtly paying homage to Pulsar 150.

Single seat and step seat come as an option, so does single and double disc brakes. It gets a new semi-digital instrumentation like the N160, albeit with no connectivity features. Tail lights are full LEDs. Footpegs are aluminium finish. The engine is a re-engineered one. The exhaust pipe has been chopped off to minimum. Plastic panels are new. All these have led to 10 kilograms of weight reduction over Pulsar 150.

On the other hand, the engine developed marginally more power and torque, rated at 14.5 PS and 13.5 Nm. It’s neither the quickest motorcycle in its class to 60 kmph nor a high-revving engine. However, the Pulsar P150’s single-cylinder, air-cooled engine delivers good grunt in mid-range, which is important for quick overtakes. Also, the power-to-weight in P150 is slightly higher than that of the Pulsar 150, which means it feels a little more spirited to the wring the throttle, and the rider can accelerate through quick traffic.

As against the Pulsar 150, the P150 rides on monoshock rear suspension, yet continues to be supple and absorb road undulations quite comfortably like before. The riding triangle is easy-going for putting long hours in city traffic, if you’re very tall. The bite from the brakes is adequate, however, the rear wheel tends to skid during panic braking (probably, due to the skimpy profile). In terms of agility, the Pulsar P150 flicks through the traffic without the rider putting in a lot of effort. However, weighed on the sportiness quotient, I believe the Apache is still a far better motorcycle in the class than the Pulsar.

Pulsar P150 Verdict:

It’s an all-new product but it’s the one to break fresh ground in the 150-160 sporty-commuter segment. It’s rolled out with new features and looks, and is likely to succeed the popular Pulsar 150.