Bajaj Pulsar 125 Carbon Fibre Edition Launched At Rs 89,254 | Check Specifications Here

One of the most loved motorcycle brands in India, Bajaj has launched it's Pulsar 125 in a ‘Carbon Fibre Edition’. However no major design changes have been made, only a few parts like a few panels, like the belly pan, front fender, tank, and rear cowl now get carbon fibre stickers.

The bike is available in two versions- the split-seat version and the single-seat version. In terms of pricing, Bajaj Pulsar 125 Carbon Fibre Edition will cost Rs 89,254 for the single-seat version and Rs 91,642 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the split-seat version.

The bike features a 5-speed gearbox paired with a 124.4cc, single-cylinder engine which allows the bike to produce 11.64 bhp of power and 10.80 Nm of peak torque. The single-seat variant of the entry-level bike is available in two colour options- Red and Blue.

The Pulsar 125 is available with either a 170mm drum or a 240mm disc at the front. Because the engine is less than 125cc, the Pulsar 125 does not have ABS.

Talking about the sales chart, Bajaj has been in the fourth spot as the company has managed overall sales of 2,22,912 units in September 2022. The company has observed 28.15 percent year-on-year growth. With the launch of this bike, the company is aiming to boost its sales.

Notably, the Bajaj Pulsar 125 competes with the Hero Glamour 125, Honda Shine, and Honda SP125.