Bajaj Platina 110 ABS: Bajaj Launches Segment-First Bike With Anti-Lock Braking System

The Bajaj Platina 110 ABS is the only bike in the segment with ABS.

Bajaj Auto Private Limited, an Indian automobile manufacturer has unveiled Platina 110 with an anti-lock braking system in India. Notably, Bajaj has launched the first and only bike in the 110cc segment with ABS.

Bajaj believes that the addition of anti-lock brakes is crucial for the safety of its customers because the number of road fatalities in the nation is rising.

Sarang Kanade, President of Motorcycles at Bajaj Auto, commented on the launch by saying, "India has the highest number of road fatalities worldwide, with 2-wheelers accounting for 45% of these accidents. According to what we know about Indian consumers, panicky braking situations are common among commuter riders.

He continued, "We want to give riders total control in unforeseen braking scenarios with the new Platina 110 ABS. With the best-in-segment braking technology, we are confident that 2-wheeler riders who encounter challenging riding conditions will think of Platina 110 ABS to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.

Bajaj Platina 110 ABS Power And Performance:

The upgraded Bajaj Platina 110 ABS is powered by a 115.45cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine with a 5-speed manual transmission that can produce 8.4 bhp at 7,000 RPM and 9.81 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 RPM.

Bajaj Platina 110 ABS Hardware:

The entry-level bike has the standard dual spring-loaded shock absorbers at the back and telescopic front forks as far as features go. The company has provided a disc brake with single-channel ABS at the front and drum brakes at the back, which is the major change in the braking system. The bike is now equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels with tubeless tyres on both ends.

Bajaj Platina 110 ABS Features And Colours:

Ebony Black, Gloss Pewter Grey, Cocktail Wine Red, and Saffire Blue are the four different colours that the brand-new Bajaj Platina 110 ABS will be available in. The bike still has features like a single-pod headlight with LED DRL, a tinted visor, a body-colored front fender, a single-piece seat, a single-piece pillion grab rail, a side-slung exhaust with a chrome heat shield, alloy wheels on both ends, so the design is essentially the same.

Bajaj Platina 110 ABS Price:

When compared to the Platina 110 drum and disc brake variants, which are priced at Rs 68,544 and Rs 69,216 and equipped with a combined braking system (CBS), the price of the Bajaj Platina 110 ABS has been capped at Rs 72,224 which we think is a decent hike.