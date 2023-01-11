Auto Expo 2023: Toyota Unveils Its First-Ever Electric SUV 'BZ4X'; Check Specifications, Launch Date Here

JAPANESE car maker Toyota on Wednesday unveiled its first grounds-up electric vehicle BZ4X in India on the first day of Auto Expo 2023. The front-wheel drive trim of the car sports a 71.4 kW battery that can help the car travel for up to 405 km on a single charge. On the other hand, AWD sports a 72.8 kW battery that can give you a range of 369 km on a single charge.

The SUV is already available in the US market with both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive options with the availability of different modes including Snow/Dirt, Deep Snow, Mud and Grip. However, it is pretty much unlikely that Toyota will launch it in India anytime soon. We expect the car to make its debut by the end of 2025.

In terms of safety, the Toyota BZ4X comes with 8 Airbags, TPMS, front and rear parking assist with automatic braking, traction control, Abs with EBD, Pre-collision system with Pedestrian Detection along with the road sign assist and blind spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert.

Talking about the design, the car has a dual-tone shade and seems to be on the sportier side with a not-so-fancy bumper but an antagonistic LED/DRL setup. On the other hand, the rear side resembles to many other luxury cars in the segment along with the joint LED Tail lamps.