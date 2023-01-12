Auto Expo 2023: Tata Takes On CNG, EV Market In India With Punch, Altroz And 14 Other Cars | Details

Tata Motors has the largest stall at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023, with new products in the electric, passenger, and commercial vehicle segments. It features 14 electric vehicles and concepts including the Tata Avinya.

On the opening day of Auto Expo 2023 on Wednesday, Tata Motors presented the Harrier EV and Sierra EV, displayed the Altroz CNG, Punch CNG as well as the Curvv Coupe in its private car divisions.

Tata made a notable advancement by introducing innovative i-CNG technology supported by two cylinders. Tata has prominently shown the Punch CNG and Altroz CNG, with the cylinders installed below the boot to increase luggage space.

Not only limited to it, Tata has also unveiled plenty of new vehicles in the commercial segment as well. It includes the Magic EV, Prime e28, Ultra e.9, and Hydrogen Fuel Cell truck with more focus on the EV segment.

"In each of our businesses, we are driving sustainability, energy transition, and digitalization-led transformation. Tata Motors is accelerating the adoption of sustainable mobility and net zero' carbon emission goals by focusing on zero emission power trains, cutting-edge technologies, advanced design engineering, and best-in-class services," N Chandrasekaran, Executive Chairman of Tata Sons and Chairman of Tata Motors said.

"To achieve low emissions and superior performance, we are investing in world-class power trains. Today, we are presenting modern body-styles with the concept Curvv in its ICE avatar for aspiring Indians, as well as design innovations in CNG that will disrupt established norms "Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd, made the announcement.

"With the goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2040, we are spearheading this mission with our three-generation EV architecture strategy. With the Avinya, Harrier EV, and our showstopper-Sierra EV, we have unveiled products across Gen 2 and Gen 3 architecture that will make EVs more aspirational. Our portfolio's EV contribution is expected to rise to 25% in five years and 50% by 2030," he added.

