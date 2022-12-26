Auto Expo 2023: Tata Punch EV Likely To Be Unveiled In January; Check Details Here

The well-known Indian automaker Tata Motors will reportedly introduce its Tata Punch into the EV micro-SUV market at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023. According to additional reports, the car will debut in the second half of 2023 with multiple trims fitting in different price brackets.

According to a report by AutoCar, Tata Motors might introduce the electric version of its current Tata Punch during the Diwali season of 2023 given that this is the time of year when car sales reach record-high levels.

Especially given that it will start selling the vehicles in the first month of the following year, Tata Motors currently leads the EV market with over 80 percent market share with its Tata Tigor EV, Nexon EV, and the newly added Tata Tiago EV.

According to reports, the micro-SUV Punch EV will be made on the Sigma architecture, a significantly modified version of the ALFA platform that is already utilised by the vehicle's ICE-powered engines.

The same 17.78cm touchscreen, 4 Speakers, 2 Tweeters, Remote Vehicle Control, 5-speed AMT with Traction Pro Mode, Cruise Control, 5-Star GNCAP Safety Rating, dual airbags, and other features are likely to be some of the prominent features in the car.

The Punch is likely to be introduced in multiple trims that will fit in the various price ranges for the convenience of the buyers, as was done previously with the Tata Tiago. The company is probably going to make some minor aesthetic adjustments to the current design now that electric trims are an option.

The Indian auto industry titan is anticipated to price the newly constructed EV higher than the current Tata Tiago EV. Due to this, prospective buyers may need to spend Rs 2 lakh more than the most expensive ICE version in order to obtain the Tata Punch EV.