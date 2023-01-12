Auto Expo 2023: Tata Adds Harrier, Sierra In Its EV Universe; Showcases 2 New Concept Cars | Details

The numerous new electric vehicles that have been unveiled for the Indian market at the current Auto Expo 2023 have undoubtedly won people's hearts. By exhibiting the Tata Harrier EV and the Tata Sierra EV, Tata Motors has created the day one extraordinary show-stopper show with this. However, the brand also showcased the Tata Avinya and the Tata Curvv concepts.

First off, the Sierra, which was sold between 1995 and 2005, made a flashy comeback on the first day of Auto Expo 2023 in an electric vehicle (EV) form. The boxy appearance and the new-style LED headlamps are now the new-add-ons of the Sierra EV, which also has five doors setup now. The EV emblem and a small amount of chrome garnish along with the blacked-out C and D pillars give the side a broader, thicker, and more boxy appearance.

Tata has not released any other details regarding the car's interior, performance, powertrain, or battery, but it is obvious that it will rank higher than the Tata Safari and be on sale by the end of 2025.

Tata Harrier EV:

The electric version of the company's current flagship Tata Harrier was yet another astounding revelation that no one had anticipated. The SUV will include V2L (vehicle to load) and V2V (vehicle to vehicle) charging capabilities, as stated by the brand, and will be based on the Land Rover D8 chassis. The business hasn't provided any other information, but based on the Tata Harrier's reputation in the market, it probably has a sizable battery pack.

Speaking about the new addition to Tata’s EV portfolio, the Harrier receives the eagerly anticipated all-wheel drive model with the identical split LED headlamp design connected by a full-width LED light bar. The automobile receives a new, updated bumper with a futuristic appearance, a sophisticated body-coloured grille, and a lighting logo at the front. The car's rear almost has the same appearance as the current model, but now it has connected LED taillamps with EV badging below.

Tata Curvv With ICE Powertrain:

The Tata Curvv and Tata Avinya concept cars also garner some interest at the Auto Expo 2023, even if the Tata Sierra and Tata Harrier EV have emerged as the show stealers. The Tata Curvv won't differ from the vehicle displayed at this year's big auto show, but it will also acquire an internal combustion engine. Other information on the vehicles is still pending, though.