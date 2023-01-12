Auto Expo 2023: MG Introduces World's First Hydrogen Fuel Cell MPV; Details Inside

On the second day of Auto Expo 2023, the British automaker MG showcased the MG Euniq 7 in India, the company's first-ever fuel cell vehicle. An MPV that will be fueled by hydrogen fuel cell technology was the featured vehicle. Given that it is based on the Prome P390 PEM fuel cell system, the MG says that it can offer a range of up to 650 kilometres. Additionally, the car would only be emitting water and no other gases.

Speaking of the design, the car is much similar to the other available MPV in the segment. The car includes sliding doors with a flat profile along with the rear tailgate connected with the tail lamps.

The MG Euniq 7 is propelled by an electric drive system that can produce 200 bhp based on an electrochemical power generation system with a hydrogen storage device. With this, the MPV receives a hydrogen tank with a 6.4 kg storage capacity and a 7-minute refuelling time.

Speaking of the interior, the MPV receives a contemporary dashboard similar to what MG is known for offering in all of its vehicles. Two front seats, two captain's chairs, and three back seats make up the 2+2+3 seating arrangement. The MPV has a panoramic sunroof, a digital driver display, electronic parking brakes, as well as rear doors, and a tailgate that is all electronically operated. However, it is unclear whether or not the company will bring Euniq 7 to India.

Additionally, the company asserts that the vehicle can survive temperatures of 824 degrees.

MG showcased its next-generation electric vehicles on the first day of Auto Expo 2023, which will soon make its debut in India. In addition, the company revealed the prices for its much-anticipated MG Hector Facelift. The price ranges from Rs 14.72 lakh to Rs 22.42 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes in five variants: Style, Smart, Smart Pro, Sharp Pro, and Savvy Pro.