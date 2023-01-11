Auto Expo 2023: MG Hector Facelift Prices Unveiled, 5-Seater Trim Priced At Rs 14.72 Lakh, 7-Seater At Rs 17.49 Lakh

BRITISH car manufacturer Morris Garages (MG) revealed the prices of its upcoming MG Hector Facelift variant. The facelift version of MG Hector, which was recently showcased by the company, has been priced at Rs 14.72 lakh for the base variant (5-seater) and goes up to Rs 21.72 lakh. The six-seater Hector Plus trims will cost Rs 20.14 lakh for the Sharp Pro and Rs 21.72 lakh for the top-of-the-line Savvy Pro. The 7-Seater trim starts at Rs 17.49 lakh and goes up to Rs 22.42 lakh.

The Next-Gen Hector Facelift offers hassle-free driving enjoyment and increased safety thanks to a variety of innovative technologies, including 11 Autonomous Level 2 (ADAS) capabilities. The Next-Gen Hector offers an unmatched driving and user experience thanks to its brand-new appearance, advanced safety features, and exquisite design elements.

MG Hector Facelift: Design and features

The new SUV's mesmerising interiors come in a dual-tone argil brown and black theme with a wooden finish. The flagship SUV provides well-designed seating options and plenty of room. It is available in 5, 6, and 7-seater versions. While the 7-seater vehicle is available with bench seats, the 6-seater SUV seats have captain configurations.

In order to provide complete peace of mind, safety, and comfort, the Autonomous Level 2 SUV delivers 11 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) features, such as Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) and Auto Turn Indicators. The clever Traffic Congestion Assist (TJA) keeps the car in the centre of the lane and maintains a safe distance from the car in front to ensure the least effort and optimum safety in a traffic jam situation.

In addition to segment-first features like touch-screen control for the sunroof, voice commands for ambient lighting, navigation voice guidance in five Indian languages, 50+ Hinglish commands, and other practical apps like Park+ for parking discovery and booking and the Jio-Saavn App for music, the Next-Gen Hector's voice commands come standard with the i-SMART technology.

The wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay capabilities of the Infinity premium audio system allow it to produce 360-degree rich sound that is really immersive. All Hector versions will be offered for purchase across the nation via the company's website or by visiting the closest dealership.