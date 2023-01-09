Auto Expo 2023: MG Hector Facelift Announced In India, To Be Launched On THIS Date

The British car manufacturer MG has announced its much-awaited 2023 Hector facelift in India. With this, the company has also announced that the car will be launched during the upcoming Auto Expo 2023. The SUV has got cosmetic updates, with some new add-on features and upgrades.

2023 MG Hector Facelift Design:

As previously reported, the upcoming 2023 Hector will feature fog lamps in addition to a diamond mesh grille with LED DRLs. The sides haven't changed in shape from the previous version, but the bumper looks slightly different. Speaking of the back, the car has brand-new tail lamps, a new bumper, and an entirely new appearance.

The SUV is outfitted with a massive 14-inch HD portrait touchscreen infotainment system, which is by far the largest in the segment. The start/stop button, digital instrument cluster, AC vents, ventilated seat button near gear level, and various options for 360 camera viewing are on the list. Additionally, MG provides the cutting-edge i-Smart connectivity suite, which has over 50 features for connected cars, including voice controls for various functions. The SUV comes standard with finding my car, geo fence, and navigation features.

Adding on to that, the SUV now features a Level 2 ADAS feature but will be limited to the top-end variants only. Astor, which was the first MG car to get ADAS, is now much similar to its elder sibling. Furthermore, the SUV features dual front airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brake-force distribution (EBD), and a few more.

2023 MG Hector Facelift Performance:

There are no engine or performance changes in the brand-new 2023 MG Hector Facelift. The SUV's 1.5L petrol engine, which produces a maximum power of 141 bhp and a maximum torque of 250 Nm, is the same. The same engine is also available in a hybrid configuration with the same power output. Both of them come with a 6-speed manual transmission. The SUV, on the other hand, also has a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine that produces 167 bhp and 350 Nm.

2023 MG Hector Facelift Launch:

The new 2023 Hector's price will be revealed at the Auto Expo 2023 on January 11 or 12. This is according to the company.