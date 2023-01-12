Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki's Mini-SUV Fronx, 5-Seater Jimny Unveiled; All Details Inside

The India’s largest selling car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki has unveiled its much awaited Jimny 5-door and the mini SUV Maruti Suzuki Fronx on the second day of the Auto Expo 2023, at the India Expo Mart Greater Noida,



Maruti Suzuki Fronx:

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is a small SUV that has been frequently spied on Indian roads. It is based on the well-known hatchback Maruti Suzuki Baleno. Along with the news, the business noted that reservations for the car can be made as of right now.

Speaking of the looks, the Fronx gets a much similar design to the recently launched Grand Vitara. With this, a wide chrome strip cutting the large grille features the front side of the car. The bumper also looks revamped with the placement of the fog lamps on them.

However, we have noticed many similarities between the Baleno and Fronx including the side design and ORVMs. This time, the company has clearly played around with the style giving it a heavy muscular design. The other details are still awaited. Speaking of the rear side, the Fronx gets the connected LED tail lamps along with the fancy design.

The car gets two engines- 1.0-litre Boosterjet and a 1.2-litre K-Series petrol engine. The 1.0-litre Boosterjet can produce 100.06 PS at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque of 147.6 Nm while the 1.2-litre K-Series petrol engine can produce a maximum power of 89.73 PS and a peak torque of 113 Nm.

Speaking of the interior, the car gets a similar design as the younger sibling Baleno with the dual-tone theme with steering, an infotainment system, and an instrument cluster.

The car will be available for purchase in all the Nexa premium dealerships.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny:

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny, which is built on a ladder frame chassis with ample body angles, a three-link rigid axle suspension, and ALLGRIP PRO (4WD) with low range transfer gear, has also made its world debut in 4L mode.

The Jimny also gets a K-series 1.5-litre engine with a 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic transmission options, that can produce the maximum power of 103 bhp and 134 Nm of peak torque. It also gets an all grip 4x4 and will be available under the sub-4 metre category.

In terms of appearance, the car has an upright, muscular bonnet, a honeycomb mesh five-slot grille, circular LED headlights with a washer, fog lamps placed in the front bumper, a set of five twin-spoke alloy wheels, and spare wheels installed on the tailgate.

In terms of the interior, the new SUV comes equipped with a 9-inch Smart Play Pro+ infotainment system with HD display, wireless Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto compatibility. Similar to the Fronx SUV, the all-new Jimny offers exceptional acoustic tuning and "Surround Sense" driven by "ARKAMYS."

Regarding the SUV's safety features, they include a rearview camera, six airbags, a brake (LSD) limited slip differential, hill descent control, ESP with hill hold assistance, and ABS with EBD.

The SUV will be offered in seven different colours, including five monochromatic shades and two dual-tone variants. These colours include Sizzling Red with Bluish Black Roof, Granite Grey, Nexa Blue, Bluish Black, Pearl Arctic White, and the SUV's standout hue, Kinetic Yellow with Black Roof.

Since it is a Nexa product, the booking amount is set at Rs 11,000.