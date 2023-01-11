Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Unveils Concept 'EVX' SUV With 550 KM Range; Market Launch In 2025

INDIA'S largest-selling automobile manufacturer Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday unveiled its highly-anticipated Concept EVX on the first day of Auto Expo 2023. Named 'ImagineXT', Maruti Suzuki unveiled the car with the tagline "Lead The Future Of Mobility". With this, Suzuki plans to invest $100 billion in the production of BEVs and their batteries. Additionally, the company plans to launch the first EV concept by 2025.

Maruti Suzuki claims that it has focused on technology, a sustainable approach, and improved safety and connectivity for its all-new EV concept. With this, the Maruti would focus on green manufacturing that works on cleaner fuel with less harmful emissions with loads of new tech features in the cockpit including the Suzuki Connect and ADAS.

Speaking of the design, the SUV Concept gets a pretty much aggressive design with a curvy body. The front resembles pretty much to Mauruti's existing portfolio with a minimalistic design and DRLs placed on the top. While the rear seems pretty much similar to the other existing EVs in India with the joint LED tail lights. The car also gets newly designed alloy wheels.