Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki To Mahindra, Companies That Will Showcase Their Upcoming Cars

Initially, purchasing a car was a luxury, but as demand increased, this changed. However, the rising demand led to a rise in supply, which led to high prices and a volatile market.

The Indian auto industry has seen a lot of growth since the 2014 Auto Expo. Be it the introduction of electric cars, premium SUVs, MPVs, or more enhanced and futuristic hatchbacks, the automobile industry is undoubtedly on the boom.

While the Auto Expo 2023 is just around the corner, many companies are set to unveil some of the top-notch innovations and much-awaited cars to the rest of the world. Here are some of the cars which are most likely to make it to the list of Auto Expo 2023.

1. Maruti Suzuki New Cars:

India’s largest automobile manufacturer Maruti Suzuki in a press release has announced that it would be showcasing two new cars at the Auto Expo 2023. However, the company has not announced any specifications of the car. But we think one of them will be launched in the Micro-SUV segment and is likely to be based on Baleno, in which Tata Punch is ruling the market. The other one is expected to be Jimmy, which is an enhanced version of the famous Gypsy.

2. Hyundai And Kia:

Both the South Korean sister companies are expected to showcase the facelift of their existing Creta and Seltos. Both SUVs are pretty much popular and are highly anticipated. Additionally, Kia is more likely to show new-gen Kia Carnival MPV and Sorento SUV while on the other hand, Hyundai can also showcase Stargazer MPV and Casper micro SUV.

3. Tata:

Just like other companies, Tata is also expected to showcase a few more add-ons under its portfolio. The company is expected to showcase the facelift of Safari and Harrier with ADAS and plenty of new features. With this, the company may also showcase the Altroz EV along with Punch CNG and Altroz CNG. Tata may also unveil the Avinya concept at the Auto Expo 2023.

4. Toyota:

Yet another company that has been doing great in terms of new cars. Recently, the company announced the Toyota Innova HyCross but that is not it. Reportedly, the company could showcase a Fortuner facelift along with some of the upcoming EVs.

5. Mahindra:

Yet another popular automobile manufacturer which has been doing great with its recently launched SUVs, is reportedly showcasing its XUV 400 in the upcoming Auto Expo.