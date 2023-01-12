Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki To Challenge Thar With 5-Door Jimny; Check Specs, Features And Other Details

Maruti Suzuki at the Auto Expo Day 2 announced its highly anticipated Jimny 5-Door which is based on the version of its popular Gypsy. With this, the company has announced the SUV is open for booking and one can easily book the Maruti Suzuki Jimny by paying a token amount of Rs 11,000 at the Nexa dealership or the company’s official website.

Speaking of the SUV, the five-door Jimny is under 4 metres which makes it a direct rival of Mahindra Thar. In terms of design, the car gets a muscular body with the redesigned bumper housing the fog lamps. The Jimny gets a revamped five-slot grille compared to the Gypsy paired with circular head lamps.

When compared to the Maruti Gypsy, the interior has undergone significant changes. It has circular AC vents, an all-black premium-looking dashboard, and second-row adjustable headrests. The vehicle will include a 9-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Suzuki Connect telematics, steering-mounted controls, cruise control, and a push start/stop button.

Talking about the power and performance, the 1.5-liter K15B petrol engine that powers the Jimmy, produces a maximum of 103 bhp and 134 Nm of peak torque when mated to either a five-speed manual transmission or a four-speed torque converter, which then sends power to the AllGrip 4x4 system.

The safety features have also been improved this time around by Maruti Suzuki and have included six airbags, hill descent control, hill hold assist, limited slip brake differential, ABS with EBD, a rear-view camera, ISOFIX, and side-impact door beams.

As per Maruti Suzuki, the Jimny would be available in seven different colours including Sizzling Red with Bluish Black Roof, Sizzling Red, Granite Grey, Nexa Blue, Bluish Black, Pearl Arctic White, and the flagship colour — Kinetic Yellow with Black Roof.

Other details are still awaited.