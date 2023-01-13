Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Fronx Unveiled At Mega Motor Show, Bookings Open

Intending to up the market share in the SUV segment, Maruti Suzuki has unveiled its highly anticipated Fronx at the Auto Expo 2023 held at Greater Noida. The company has further announced that anyone can book both of the cars by paying a token amount of Rs 11,000 at any Nexa dealership in the country.

The Fronx SUV is based on the popular Maruti Suzuki Baleno hatchback. The Fronx is powered by two engines: a 1.0-litre booster jet and a 1.2-litre dual jet petrol engine. The 1.0 litre booster jet engine has a maximum power output of 99 bhp and a peak torque of 147 Nm. While the 1.2-litre dual jet petrol engine produces 89 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque.

As electrical features, the Fronx will come equipped with ESP, hill hold assist, dual airbags, reverse parking sensors, three-point ELR seat belts, rear defogger, ISOFIX, keyless entry, dual-tone interior, rear foldable seats with a 60:40 split, front and rear power windows, automatic climate control, roof end spoiler, shark fin antenna, and a flat bottom steering wheel.

Additionally, the Suzuki Connect will be offered in Zeta and Alpha variants and will include features like geofencing, valet alert, remote AC control, smartwatch connectivity, low fuel or low range alert, Overspeed alert, AC idling, door lock status, seat belt alert, live vehicle tracking, navigate to car functionality, and the ability to view or share trip history.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx will also be available in five other variations: Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta, and Alpha.

The five monochromatic and three dual-tone colours that will be offered for the SUV include Arctic White, Grandeur Grey, Earthen Brown, Earthen Brown with Bluish Black roof, Opulent Red, Opulent Red with Bluish Black roof, Splendid Silver, and Splendid Silver with Bluish Blacktop.

Other details are still awaited. However, it would be interesting to see at what price Maruti Suzuki will launch the Fronx.