Auto Expo 2023: Know Venue, Ticket Price, Timings And More Details About The Mega Motor Show

The upcoming Auto Expo 2023 will be held at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida from January 12 to January 18, 2023. The Automotive Components Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), and the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) are organising the Auto Expo 2023.

Auto Expo 2023 Dates, Schedule:

The 16th edition of Auto Expo is all set to take place from 12th January 2023, to 18 January 2023. The Auto Expo Component 2023 will happen from January 12 to January 15 at the Pragati Maidan while the Auto Expo Vehicles will take place from January 13 to January 18.

Auto Expo 2023 Venue:

The Auto Expo Vehicles 2023 will be held at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh whereas the Auto Expo Component 2023 will be held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, India.

Auto Expo 2023 Timing and Events:

The Auto Expo 2023 will open at 11:00 AM on each of the aforementioned days and conclude at 6:00 PM on the final day. On the 13th, 16th, and 17th, it will end at 7:00 PM. On the 14th and 15th, it will close at 8:00 PM.

The Auto Expo has stated that access gates would close one hour before the scheduled closing time on every day. Thirty minutes before closing, there will be restricted access to the hallways. The India Expo Mart location is closed to visitors before 10am every day.

Auto Expo 2023 Ticket Price, Where To Register, Passes:

The tickets are available for purchase for everyone on the 'Book My Show' website, or application.

Business Hours/General Public (13 January 2023) - Rs 750

General Public (14-15 January 2023) - Rs 475

General Public (16th and 18th of January) - Rs 350

The Auto Expo is one of the biggest automobile trade shows in the world. It's a notable event for car manufacturers and parts suppliers. In addition, automobile enthusiasts from all over India and abroad attend the event to purchase automobiles or seek information on vehicles. The auto expo allows consumers to compare new cars and trucks against their needs and budget. It's also an ideal place for marketing new vehicles to consumers.