Auto Expo 2023: Kia Unveils EV9 Electric Concept And KA4 MPV | All You Need To Know

THE AUTO Expo 2023 began with a bang on Wednesday with car manufacturers from across the globe showcasing their upcoming projects. Among the cars showcased on day one of the Auto Expo 2023, Kia Motors unveiled its highly anticipated EV9 Concept as well as the KA4. The EV9 is an electric concept that will sit above the current Kia EV6, whereas, the Kia KA4 is a newer version of the existing Kia Carnival. It has been on the global market for three years.

Here’s everything you need to know about Kia EV9 and Kia KA4:

Kia EV9 Concept

The Kia EV9 has been making headlines since the company teased it on social media. The brand-new Kia EV9 is built on the E-GMP platform and has a clamshell bonnet with headlamps that have an L-shaped DRL and dot-patterned headlamps. The front of the vehicle has a tiger-nose grille.

Surprisingly, the car this time has a fancy set of alloy wheels with a proper aerodynamic design, as well as the installation of cameras instead of ORVMs on both sides, which will show traffic to the driver via a screen inside the cockpit.

Speaking of the back of the concept car, the Kia EV9 has a large, ornate windscreen and vertically stacked LED taillamps. The company has also stated that the vehicle will have a 450 km range and that it can accelerate to 100 km/h from a standstill position in under 5 seconds.

On the rear, it gets vertically stacked tail lights and a massive windshield. The Kia EV9 concept car's battery pack is 77.4 kWh in size which is expected to give the SUV a range of about 540 kilometres and is said to boot from 0 to 100kmph in sub-five seconds. Kia had previously launched the EV6 in India but it comes through an import route and the price is around Rs 60 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia KA4 (Carnival)

With the Kia EV9 Concept, the South Korean automaker also unveiled the fourth-generation MPV Kia KA4, which will be driven by a 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine with a maximum output of 290 horsepower and a maximum torque of 355 Nm. An automatic transmission with eight speeds is mated to the engine. However, there is a chance that the company will introduce a diesel engine with a 2.2-litre diesel engine capable of producing 200bhp and 440 Nm of torque.

When it comes to the exterior, the company has updated the MPVs appearance by adding silver trim to the grille, a new rectangular projector headlamp unit with integrated LED DRLs, dual-tone alloy wheels, body-coloured cladding, wraparound two-piece LED tail lights, and brushed silver insert on the tailgate.