Auto Expo 2023: Kia Showcases Purpose-Built 'Carens Ambulance' And Police Patrol Car; Details

The South Korean automaker Kia at Auto Expo showcased the electric concept Kia EV9 along with the newer version of Kia Carnival. But not only limited to it, but the brand also showcased its all-new purpose-built vehicle at the mega motor show.

Kia showcased the all-new Carens as interceptors, and patrol police vehicles. Additionally, the brand also showcased the fitted ambulance version of the car that can be used during the time of emergencies.

Kia has designed the purpose-built Carens for meeting the specific needs as durable, reliable, and functional vehicles for their operations especially for emergency services, law enforcement, and other organizations.

We believe that the company would soon provide advanced features including the overclocked engine, reinforced suspension and braking systems along with advanced lighting and communication systems.

These features are almost always required for paramedics and police officers to transport patients and suspects safely. They can also communicate with their coworkers while on the move. The models on display, however, lead us to believe that the car will be based on the base variant of Kia Carens.

In the meantime, Kia Motors on Wednesday showcased its Concept EV9, composed of recycled materials and an integrated solar panel, for the first time in India at the Auto Expo 2023. At the Los Angeles Auto Show in 2021, the vehicle had its public debut.

The EV9's interior is made of materials such as natural wool yarns, recycled plastic, fishnet detritus, and plant-based materials to provide a futuristic layout. Additionally, it has a panoramic sunroof and a 27-inch display screen.

The battery pack in the Kia EV9 concept car is 77.4 kWh in size and is expected to give the SUV a range of about 540 kilometres. Kia had previously launched the EV6 in India, but it is imported and costs around Rs 60 lakh (ex-showroom). Tea-Jin Park, MD & CEO of Kia India, stated that the company plans to replace 20% of plastic parts with recycled plastic by 2030 and will work with NGOs to recycle plastic.