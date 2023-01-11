Auto Expo 2023: Hyundai's First All-Electric SUV Ioniq 5 Launched At Rs 44.95 Lakh | Details Inside

HYUNDAI's highly-anticipated all-electric SUV, 'Ioniq 5', made its official premiere on the opening day of the Auto Expo 2023. IONIQ5 is the Hyundai's first model to be offered on a dedicated battery electric vehicle (BEV) platform -- Electric Global Modular Platform and it also has the highest ground clearance of 163mm. The all-electric sports utility vehicle will cover 631 km once it is fully charged.

Commenting on the launch of the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Unsoo Kim, MD And CEO of Hyundai Motor India said, “As we evolve towards a brighter and more sustainable tomorrow, Hyundai is proud to introduce the Ioniq brand in India with the launch of Hyundai Ioniq 5, symbolising our commitment to Progress for Humanity. Reflecting on our vision, with Hyundai Ioniq 5, we are aspiring to give the customers quality time and make their mobility journey as rewarding and worthwhile as possible.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Price In India:

In the presence of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, Hyundai has officially announced the highly anticipated car at an introductory price of Rs 44.95 lakh (ex-showroom). It's worth noting that the introductory price is only available to the first 500 customers. The Ioniq 5 is only available in a single variant with all specifications and features. It should be noted that this is Hyundai's second EV, the first being the Hyundai Kona.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Specifications:

The 72.6kWH battery pack and the permanent synchronous motor, which is capable of producing 216 horsepower and 350 Nm of peak torque, will power the Hyundai Ioniq 5. Speaking of range, the South Korean automaker asserts that the Ioniq 5 has an ARAI-certified range of 631 km on a single charge and can be fully charged to 80 per cent using the conventional 350kW DC charger in just 18 minutes.

The car's interior features brand-new headlamps, door handles with a superior fit, and flared wheel arches with 20-inch alloy wheels. In addition, the vehicle has two 12.3-inch digital screens for the MID and infotainment system. Other notable features of the all-electric vehicle include Level 2 ADAS, power seats, climate control, six airbags, and the vehicle-to-load function (V2L), which is activated by a power outlet on the side of the vehicle.

The SUV has Hyundai SmartSense suite for driver assistance and it has features like forward collision-avoidance assist, which will continuously scan the front of the vehicle for any potential collisions and driver attention warning, which will defect any driving patterns that are possibly due to a drowsy or inattentive driver. Once detected, the IONIQ 5 will set off a sound cue as well as a warning message in the instrument panel.