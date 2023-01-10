Auto Expo 2023: Here's How You Can Book Your Tickets For Upcoming Motor Show Online

THE AUTO Expo 2023 which is going to be held at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida from January 12 to January 18, 2023, is around the corner. If you are someone who is interested in attending the Mega motor show happening after 3 years, you can book your tickets from the popular platform BookMyShow.

The top automakers will present facelifts, new vehicles, and new EV concepts for the Indian market at the next Auto Expo 2023, including MG, Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, Lexus, Kia, BYD, and Tata Motors.

Additionally, plenty of new electric vehicle manufacturers will also take part in the upcoming Auto Expo 2023 to showcase the next generation of electric two-wheelers including both EV scooters and EV bikes.

Here is the step-by-step guide to booking your tickets for the Auto Expo 2023:

1. Open the BookMyShow app or mobile browser and sign in.

2. Choose your current location or click 'Detect My Location'.

3. Navigate to the Events tab and look for Auto Expo- The Motor Show 2023.

4. Select the Book at the bottom right of your screen by clicking on it.

5. Choose a date for your visit to the event.

6. Select the timing and press the Proceed button.

7. Now, pay the specified amount and you will receive your ticket via email.

Along with participation from more than 30 nations, including China, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, South Africa, Singapore, Sweden, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America, Auto Expo draws all of the major automakers.

Participants Profile:

1. Cars, MUVs, and SUVs

2. Two-Wheel Drive

3. 3-Wheeled Vehicles

4. Special Automobiles

5. Concept Automobiles

6. Commercial Automobiles (Trucks & Buses)

7. Manufacturers of tyres and tubes

8. Institutions Related to Design & Automotive

9. IT, Engineering, and Styling for Automobile Companies

10. Universities, institutions, etc.,

11. Banks and other financial institutions

12. Automobile Insurance Providers

13. Publications for Media & Automobiles