Auto Expo 2023: From Royal Enfield To Hero MotoCorp, 5 Brands Unlikely To Showcase Their Bikes

Auto Expo 2023: 5 popular two wheeler manufacturing brands which are likely to miss out the event. (Image-Twitter)

After every two years, auto companies and enthusiasts from all over the world visit the iconic event- Auto Expo held in Delhi, India. The Auto Expo 2023 which is around the corner is known for showcasing cutting-edge technology and giving the platform to introduce new models and concepts to the global market.

At auto shows, manufacturers display their premium vehicle models. To attract potential customers, they want to emphasise their intelligence and cutting-edge designs. Additionally, they want to demonstrate to analysts and investors the calibre of their products and manufacturing capabilities. Two-wheelers, in addition to high-end models, also have a variety of features and accessories that make them simple to operate. However, some major two-wheeler brands have decided not to attend the 2023 auto expo.

Hero MotoCorp:

A popular Indian two-wheeler brand known for selling some of the very popular bikes like Passion, Splender, and Maestro is reportedly not taking part in the upcoming Auto Expo 2023.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI):

Yet another popular two-wheeler manufacturing company that dominates the scooter market with its series of products like Activa, and Grazia is also likely to miss the Auto Expo this time. Not only limited to scooters, but the company also produces bikes like Honda Shine and has some loyal customers in the nation.

TVS:

TVS, the maker of the popular Apache motorcycle series, is set to skip the Auto Expo. The company is also one of the leading manufacturers, with products such as the Apache RR310 sports bike and the Apache RTR series in its portfolio. Jupiter scooters are also produced by the company.

Bajaj Auto:

Bajaj is another popular two-wheeler manufacturer that is unlikely to attend the Auto Expo this year. By far the most popular two-wheelers produced by the company include the Pulsar series, CT110X, Platina, and others.

Royal Enfield:

Last but not least, Royal Enfield, which introduced numerous new two-wheelers last year, including the Hunter 350, Scram 411, Super Meteor 650, and others, is unlikely to attend the Auto Expo 2023.